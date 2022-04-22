DJ Maphorisa wants Rick Ross on ‘Izolo’ remix

Amapiano sensation DJ Maphorisa pleaded on social media for American rapper Rick Ross to feature on his hit song Izolo remix with Tyler ICU. The song also features Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga, and Visca.

This after Rick Ross gave a shout-out in a video to South Africa’s amapiano and hip-hop artists who have shown him love.

“Please ask Rick Ross nicely to jump on Izolo remix, I wanna see something,” wrote DJ Maphorisa on his social media account.

Please ask Rick Ross nicely to jump on Izolo remix i wanna see something 🤗 — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) April 21, 2022

Rick Ross gave a shout-out on his stories on Instagram to Musa Keys, Nasty C, Uncle Waffles, and Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest was excited to have been mentioned by the American rapper, but social media users tried to clip his wings.

Who's the King of this shit Ross? pic.twitter.com/hfKh2hSzhd — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2022

Kwesta featured the American rapper on his single Kuhambani in 2018, where Rick Ross also met Kwesta’s grandmother in Katlehong when they were shooting a video for the song.

