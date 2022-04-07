Dineo Langa proud of her work on Khanyi Mbau’s dress

Media personality and businesswoman Dineo Langa recently gushed over her work on Khanyi Mbau’s wedding dress on Showmax’s The Wife Season 2.

Dineo shared how honoured she felt to be approached by the producers of the show to make a wedding dress for Khanyi, who portrays Zandile on the show.

Dineo and Solo Langa made a name for themselves in fashion as designers following the launch of their clothing brand, Port of LNG, which has appeared on red carpets worn by many celebrities several times.

“You know those moments when God high five’s you? This felt like one of them for us,” she wrote.

Since the launch of the brand, the couple has dressed celebrities including Khanyi Mbau, Linda Mtoba, DJ Zinhle, Maps Maponyane, Gail Mabalane, Langa Mavuso, and Mihlali Ndamase, among others.

