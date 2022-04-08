E-edition
DBN Gogo labelled a veteran bully for old tweets

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mandisa Radebe, better known for her stage name DBN Gogo, received so much love and compliments after appearing at the launch of Real Housewives of Lagos in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

But in the midst of all the love, others chose to bully and troll her by assuming she is pregnant with Focalistic’s child. The feisty DJ did not take kind and responded to one of the tweets.

“Comments and bashing are two different things. Disliking something and being straight-up rude and hurtful are two different things. You won’t like everything and that’s fine. How you bring that across is the difference. Nobody must accept anyone’s bullshit. I definitely won’t,” she wrote.

But some social media users dug deep and retrieved her old tweets, some as old as 2015, when she was being mean about other celebrities.

