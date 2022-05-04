Controversial actor ‘SK’ Khoza finds love again

It’s seems controversial actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has found new love again. If his latest video, captured while smooching a mysterious woman is anything to go by, we would say he is head over heels.

This comes hardly a month after SK, who played Shaka on The Queen, was the talk of town when videos of him appearing to be drunk and yelling at people went viral.

This week, he did it again, leaving his fans confused after he posted a series of photos featuring his “new” girlfriend and publicly displaying their affection.

Khoza further shared an intimate video of himself and the mystery woman all cuddled up in different locations. From sharing a kiss while driving, chilling half-naked with old-school RnB in the background, the new couple seems happy to announce their relationship.

It does not end there, SK also posted a baby on his Instagram profile with the caption “family over everything”. It remains unclear whose child it is, although fans were quick to assume it was his. They also alluded in the comments section that the actor has found new love.

This won’t be the first time the actor will be introducing his girlfriend via social media. He shocked fans when he posted his then-girlfriend, dentist Amanda Hlongwane, whom he also proposed to during an Instagram livestream in December 2020.

But sadly towards the end of 2021, the pair deleted and unfollowed each other, resulting in Hlongwane also removing the description “fiancée to SK Khoza” from her Instagram bio.

This happened few months after SK admitted that he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-fiancée, and promising to be a better man in the future.

“She has made me understand that just because I don’t physically abuse her, I was doing so with my words, and I want to speak out and say that I’m sorry, I didn’t address my problems and allowed them to overpower me,” he said at the time.

“Emotional abuse is really not good, especially because it breaks the other person in a serious way. I am now working on myself and I am committed to opening up, communicating more, and talking about the things that affect me. I am working on being a better person and partner.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author