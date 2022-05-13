Comedian Trevor Noah mourns death of his grandmother

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has lost a loved one, whom he referred to as gogo (grandmother).

Noah took to social media to shared a video accompanied by a heartfelt message about the role his grandmother played in his life. The award-winning comedian said she passed on at the age of 95, and was the oldest member of his family.

His grandmother’s house in Soweto was not just a house, but a place of refuge, shared Noah, revealing that his family said their last goodbyes during her funeral service held on Thursday. She died on Sunday.

“Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements, and milestones,” he wrote.

He added that his grandmother had shown him the true meaning of unconditional love, and would always cherish her for the role she played in his life.

“I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest ‘movie’ I’ve ever watched,” he shared.

