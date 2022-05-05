Bucy Radebe addresses emotional Rebecca Malope regarding weekend gig

Gospel singer Bucy Radebe and her management have responded to the allegations of mistreating gospel icon Dr. Rebecca Malope.

Malope took to social media over the weekend to express how hurt she was, and how disrespected she felt but did not get into details.

“I am so hurt, I’ve never experienced such disrespect as I did last night,” she wrote.

I am so hurt, I've never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I thought I'd be fine this morning but I'm not ok. South Africa please pray for my heart to be mended 🙏🏾 — Dr. Rebecca Malope (@DrRebeccaMalope) May 1, 2022

Bucy Radebe’s manager and husband Thapelo Thoboke issued a statement explaining what happened between himself and Dr. Rebecca Malope at Bucy’s live show on Saturday night, in Sun City.

Thoboke said there was a misunderstanding that was then blown out of proportion.

“I communicated with the management of three feature artists, one of them being the manager of Dr. Malope, on the week of 19 ·22 April 2022, where I clearly articulated our vision on the approach of all feature songs which included the attire to be worn by Bucy on the set where the artists would be featured.”

“Dr. Malope’s office has since reached out to us, also wishing to withdraw from the song. While we deeply regret this decision, we nevertheless respect it and wish her everything of the best,” reads the statement.

See the full statement here:

Updated: Bucy Radebe’s manager has responded to the allegations of mistreating Dr Rebecca Malope. pic.twitter.com/zR0jib717z — Neo Modihapula (@NeoModihapula) May 4, 2022

