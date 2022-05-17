Britney Spears shares devastation of losing her “miracle” baby

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears has shared the devastation of losing a baby.

The Baby Hit Me One More Time singer wrote on social media this week that she has tragically lost her “miracle” baby.

Britney excitedly announced in April that she was pregnant with her partner Sam Asgari’s baby, who is 12 years her junior. The singer has two other children with ex-partner Kevin Federline.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength, we will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” she wrote.

She added that losing a baby is devastating period for any parent, but said she is grateful for the support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Romance and love in abundance in celebville

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author