Bonang Matheba to host RHOLagos event in Sandton

Media personality Bonang Matheba will host the much-anticipated glamorous Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) event in Sandton on Thursday.

The premiere of RHOLagos was held at the magnificent The Jewel Aedia in Lekki, Lagos and was MC’ed by Toke Makinwa. The pan-African event will not only be in celebration of The Real Housewives of Lagos, it will also celebrate the success of The Real Housewives franchises on the continent.

At the pink-carpet event Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and ​​Mariam Timmer of RHOLagos will join The Real Housewives of Durban, as well as celebrities and stars from acclaimed Showmax Originals for a sumptuous gala dinner.

Artists lined up to perform at the event include Nigeria’s Pheelz and Afrobeats DJ Don Ayo. Sjava, Dbn Gogo, Mafikizolo, and The Cousins SA will represent Mzansi.

RHOLagos will be the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise that is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, and the third to be adapted in Africa.

