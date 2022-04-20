Blue Mbombo welcomes baby girl via water birth

Model and Reality star Blue Mbombo has welcomed her baby girl.

She shared that she opted for a water birth saying that she did not feel brave enough to give birth naturally.

The model also shared how grateful she was for the support she got from the father of her child, her sister, her midwife, and doula.

“I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min without epidural,” she wrote.

Formerly known as Duchess Blue, the former Diski Divas star, now calls her litte bundle of joy Duchess.

