‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestants Vyno and Terry break up

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Bongani Sikhukhulo, fondly knows as Vyno Miller, has cut ties with his love interest and fellow contestant Terry Treasure.

Terry, whose real name is Gugu Bonga, and Vyno started dating while still in the house. The couple continued their relationship after they were evicted from the TV reality show. Vyno was the first to be shown the door.

Hardly a month after the show ended in March, Vyno shared on his social media platform on Wednesday that the lovebirds have split up, saying they have decided to become friends.

Vyno wrote: “In any way, I say this, it won’t come out right but I have to say my truth. I respect and care about T [Terry], but we decided to default to friendship mode.

“We’re not beefing, so please don’t make weird assumptions and narratives. I just could not ignore this anymore.”

Ok let me clarify… in anyway I say this, it won’t come out right but I have to say my truth. I respect and care about T, but we decided to default to friendship mode🙏🏽 We’re not beefing so please don’t make weird assumptions and narratives. I just could not ignore this anymore. — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) April 27, 2022

Before he announced the break-up, Vyno posted a series of tweets about being in love, to which his fans thought he was referring to Terry.

Mina I’m happy 😌☺️ incase you were wondering… — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) April 26, 2022

Ndiyamthanda ndi thini🙆🏽‍♂️😭 — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) April 26, 2022

Anyway I’ll address yonke into soon…. Maybe through a song with me and her😌 — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) April 26, 2022

