American R&B singer Ari Lennox insults Mr Smeg

Social media influencer Michael Bucwa, affectionately known as Mr Smeg, has been told where to get off by American R&B singer Ari Lennox.

Ari was reacting to Mr Smeg’s post on social media saying the American singer was beautiful and asked when she would be coming to South Africa.

Ari clapped back and said his entire existence was nauseating. She further referred to Mr Smeg “Smegma”, a term many social media users felt was too harsh.

Mr Smeg has not been taking the singer’s clapback well, stating that he was not okay and needed a shoulder to cry on.

I need a shoulder to cry on 🥺. pic.twitter.com/Vfkj0boCa2 — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) April 13, 2022

Ari previously took on an army of MacG’s Podcast and Chill fans after the controversial podcaster asked her an uncomfortable question about her sex life during an interview.

This is how social media users have reacted:

Damn bro… She didn't have to go hard on you like that. 😶😐 pic.twitter.com/FAC5rgYocc — Mr. T (@ThaOne_D1) April 13, 2022

Stick to Pearl and you will never be disappointed pic.twitter.com/ioCfjesfeA — Mxo phungula (@_phungulaoptom) April 13, 2022

The funniest part is that people in the comments are focusing on the word ‘nauseating’, not realising that she called him Smegma – the thick liquid that collects under foreskin. Inkununu 😂😂😂 — Khwezi 👨🏾‍💻 (@Khwezi_bass) April 13, 2022

Mara wa phapha 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 aowa bahn wabona now le rena o re telediša ka skobo seo?? pic.twitter.com/DsSQaBi7Rj — M.Bennington 17 (@mphobenni) April 13, 2022

Everything after the exclamation mark was uncalled for🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/3TKkEZGJyo — Sir_Mbedzi🇿🇦 (@PresleyPhethani) April 13, 2022

