AKA and Nadia Nakai to sue Daily Sun for nearly R1 million

Hip-hop royalty AKA, real name Keirnan Forbes and Nadia Nakai have threatened popular newspaper Daily Sun with a R800 000 lawsuit after the publication published an explosive report which accused AKA of gender-based violence.

The paper on Monday reported that AKA “moered” Nakai who is in a relationship with him in Ghana in front of her friends.

Nadia and AKA were at an afterparty when the alleged incident occurred where Moonchild Sanelly was present at that party but refused to comment about the incident.

The budding couple have since dispatched a letter to the publication accusing it of publishing a “false, malicious, and defamatory article.”

In the lawyers’ letter which AKA shared on his social media, addressed to the editor of the publication, the superstars state the source which was quoted in the article offered hearsay.

“We hereby place on record that our clients have no knowledge of false and defamatory allegations raised in your article. Our clients also issued a joint statement which was prepared by their legal team which you also quote parts of in your article,” reads the letter.

The two demand a complete retraction of the allegations published in the article and a public apology and said they will also “proceed with a civil claim for damages in the amount of R800K against yourselves.”

The letter furthermore stated that the retraction should be done by 4 pm on Wednesday (20 April 2022).

Author