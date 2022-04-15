A$AP Rocky tops trends after cheating rumours

American rapper Rakim Athelaston Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, has come under fire after the pregnant Rihanna allegedly broke up with him.

Reasons for the breakup are reportedly that he cheated on the Umbrella singer a Fenty shoe designer. Rihanna also owns fifty percent of the Fenty beauty brand.

The rumoured infidelity of the rapper is said to have happened during the Fashion Week in Paris. The woman in question is a high end shoe designer called Amina Muaddi.

This infidelity scandal came to light a few days ago as Rihanna was breaking the internet with her stunning pregnancy shoot with Vogue magazine.

The couple also announced their pregnancy fashionably a few months ago, when they took to the cold New York City streets with Rihanna wearing a pink jacket and jeans and her huge belly protruding for all to see. Her look has since become a trend.

Social media shared their thoughts on the rapper’s infidelity:

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have supposedly split up Apparently Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi 😬 pic.twitter.com/X3r75uBU64 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 14, 2022

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Nah ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna has to be the biggest fumble in fumble history — Thando (@Thando_hearts) April 14, 2022

Rihanna put ASAP Rocky on friend zone for almost 10yrs, Rocky got her pregnant and went for the love of his life. Kings don’t give up always take your revenge💪🏿 — BENUEGIANT🧜🏿‍♂️ (@doshdmw) April 14, 2022

Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna. Mjolo will always be Mjolo. No one is safe from Mjolo. Mjolo will show you marago a nnoga. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 15, 2022

