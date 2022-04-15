E-edition
A$AP Rocky tops trends after cheating rumours

By Mbalenhle Zuma
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Twitter

American rapper Rakim Athelaston Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, has come under fire after the pregnant Rihanna allegedly broke up with him.

Reasons for the breakup are reportedly that he cheated on the Umbrella singer a Fenty shoe designer. Rihanna also owns fifty percent of the Fenty beauty brand.

The rumoured infidelity of the rapper is said to have happened during the Fashion Week in Paris. The woman in question is a high end shoe designer called Amina Muaddi.

This infidelity scandal came to light a few days ago as Rihanna was breaking the internet with her stunning pregnancy shoot with Vogue magazine.

The couple also announced their pregnancy fashionably a few months ago, when they took to the cold New York City streets with Rihanna wearing a pink jacket and jeans and her huge belly protruding for all to see. Her look has since become a trend.

Social media shared their thoughts on the rapper’s infidelity: 

