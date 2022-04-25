A-Reece cries foul after his performance was cut off at Cotton Fest

South African rapper A-Reece is not pleased after his performance at the Cotton Fest, held over two days at the weekend in Johannesburg, was cut off 40 minutes after he had taken to the stage.

A-Reece, real name Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge, was the closing act of the annual show in Newtown when his performance was interrupted. He later recorded a video where he cried foul at the way he was cut off, although he had been notified that his time was up.

The rapper opened his performance in front of hundreds of fans with a song Mark 15:35, and went on to pay a tribute to all the departed souls, including Riky Rick, who founded the two-day musical and fashion event.

Riky Rick, who died by suicide in February, played a huge role in transforming A-Reece’s life after the rapper had decided to cut the ties with Ambitious Records.

AKA also jumped in defence of the rapper, accusing industry people of having a problem with A-Reece, and said there was no need for them to cut him off.

These industry people got a problem with A-REECE for real , I mean the show was ending anyway. it’s not like he was overlapping into someone else’s slot #CottonFest2022 — AKA ❼ (@akaworldwwide) April 24, 2022

This is how social media users reacted to A-Reece’s performance:

Damn, they cut A-REECE off and he was just warming up… #CottonFest2022 — SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) April 24, 2022

This is why A-REECE decided to be an outcast from the industry. #CottonFest2022 — AKA ❼ (@akaworldwwide) April 24, 2022

A-Reece wasted so much time with that movie intro. — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) April 24, 2022

Riky Rick changed A-Reece’s life.Wen A-Reece left Ambitious Ent people thought it’s over for him.I remember sum boys making fun of him at KFC saying he’s broke.Wen the industry wanted to forget abt him Ricky Rick gave him a chance again wit dat song PICK U UP pic.twitter.com/mBlcAbuXwG — AnzaWithFacts (@Anza_Musandiwa) April 24, 2022

Kthiwa they used A-Reece's name to sell the Sunday #CottonFest2022 tickets. Made him perform last so that people won't leave, when he got on stage, they cut him off. — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) April 24, 2022

