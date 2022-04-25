E-edition
A-Reece cries foul after his performance was cut off at Cotton Fest

By Mbalenhle Zuma
A-Reece Instagram

South African rapper A-Reece is not pleased after his performance at the Cotton Fest, held over two days at the weekend in Johannesburg, was cut off 40 minutes after he had taken to the stage.

A-Reece, real name Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge, was the closing act of the annual show in Newtown when his performance was interrupted. He later recorded a video where he cried foul at the way he was cut off, although he had been notified that his time was up.

The rapper opened his performance in front of hundreds of fans with a song Mark 15:35, and went on to pay a tribute to all the departed souls, including Riky Rick, who founded the two-day musical and fashion event.

Riky Rick, who died by suicide in February, played a huge role in transforming A-Reece’s life after the rapper had decided to cut the ties with Ambitious Records.

AKA also jumped in defence of the rapper, accusing industry people of having a problem with A-Reece, and said there was no need for them to cut him off.

This is how social media users reacted to A-Reece’s performance:

 

