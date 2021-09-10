Youth entrepreneurship programme finds opportunity in climate crisis

Johannesburg – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent landmark report painted a daunting picture for humanity.

But a new Primestars programme shows youngsters how to harness a potential silver lining for both the planet and job-hungry South Africans: new employment opportunities in the green economy.

Senior executives from public and private sector stakeholders gathered safely at the Ster-Kinekor cinema in Rosebank to watch the premiere of the entrepreneurship edutainment film, Karabo’s Kitchen, which launched the Step Up 2 A Green Start Up National Youth Green Entrepreneurship Programme.

“Climate change is happening now, and progressing at an alarming rate. We need to take urgent action,” says Martin Sweet, MD of Primestars. “A critical contributor to confronting the issue is a robust drive to educate South African youth on the dangers of climate change, as well as the new job and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the green economy.”

He says that while climate change needs to be addressed at all levels of government and business, focussing on education solutions provides a long-term and sustainable way forward. This is where the programme will shine, equipping youth from under-resourced communities across South Africa to contribute to critically needed job creation in the green economy.

The programme consists of four stages:

The Edutainment Feature Film (Karabo’s Kitchen)

The Entrepreneurs Tool Kit

The STEP UP 2 A START UP National Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

The Boot Camp and National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards

The National Youth Awards are the culmination of the programme, where the best young entrepreneurs and green innovators will be recognised with bursaries, incubation, funding, resources and other support.

“Primestars is extremely passionate about this programme, and we are honoured to have sponsors on board that share the same passion for the programme and the potential it holds in offering young South Africans a better future. We extend our sincere gratitude to our sponsors,” concludes Martin Sweet.

THE CINEMA-EDUCATION MODEL

Since its inception in 2014, the programme has successfully used the unique cinema-education model to activate the culture and mind-set of entrepreneurship in over 80 000 high-school learners and 2 500 teachers from over 1 000 under-resourced township schools across South Africa. This year, the programme aims to reach 12 000 Grade 10 – 12 learners from under-resourced communities across South Africa.

Step Up to a Start Up is designed to help young people move from a fixed mind-set (job-seeker) to a growth mind-set (job-creator) and encourage them to see environmental challenges as new business opportunities – a shift from making disposable products to producing reusable goods; using technology; encouraging critical and creative thinking; and teaching learners to prioritise people and the planet over profit alone.

While Primestars and YouthStart Foundation may be the catalyst for these impactful programmes, we cannot do it alone.

If we are to succeed in achieving sustainable development, we must continue to encourage Public-Private Partnerships with like-minded organisations and individuals who share our vision. We invite co-investors to join our movement and contribute resources to enable the programme to reach more learners.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu