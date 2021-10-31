Woolworths appoints Phumzile Langeni as director

Retail giant, Woolworths on Friday announced the appointment of Phumzile Langeni as its independent non-executive director.

The company which is worth R57 billion on the local bourse said Langeni will serve on its Risk and Compliance and Audit Committees and that the board looks forward to her contribution.

“Phumzile is an experienced non-executive director who holds and has held various directorships in other listed and unlisted companies. She has extensive expertise across various industries, including retail, financial services, logistics, packaging and property,” the company said in a statement.

Langeni currently serves as chairman of Imperial Logistics and Metro File Holding. She is a trusted hand in the world of business and investments. She was appointed in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the as one of four special investment envoys tasked with raising $100 billion over a five-year period.

Langeni is a co-founder and executive chairman of Afropulse Group an unlisted investment and corporate advisory house.

Author



Anelisa Sibanda