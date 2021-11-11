VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Watch live: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers MTBPS

By Sunday World
Minister of Public Enterprises Enoch Godongwana. (Photo by Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Robert Tshabalala)

Johannesburg – South Africa’s new Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana is delivering his first Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament today.

The Minister, who was appointed to the position in August, will table the policy statement amid the country’s gloomy and precarious economic position that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond this, the country was this week experiencing its latest round of rolling power outages.

Watch the minister deliver his statement below: 

