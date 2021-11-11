Watch live: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers MTBPS

Johannesburg – South Africa’s new Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana is delivering his first Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament today.

The Minister, who was appointed to the position in August, will table the policy statement amid the country’s gloomy and precarious economic position that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond this, the country was this week experiencing its latest round of rolling power outages.

Watch the minister deliver his statement below:

Sunday World