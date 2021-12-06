Vodacom launches Easy2Own to accelerate smartphone access in prepaid market

Johannesburg- Around 3.7 billion people worldwide have no access to the internet.

While 3.4 billion of these people live within the range of mobile networks, smartphone penetration and ownership remain a barrier, preventing many from participating in the digital economy.

To drive smartphone accessibility, Vodacom has launched the Vodacom Easy2Own proposition.

Through the newly launched initiative, customers on the Vodacom network can purchase a smartphone and, after a once-off deposit, pay it off in affordable monthly payments over the next 11 months.

To provide further flexibility, customers can settle their monthly payments via direct debit order or EFT.

“At Vodacom, we believe that access to mobile devices and connectivity provides endless opportunities for South Africans. The Easy2Own proposition is yet another innovation by Vodacom to help bridge the digital divide. We are confident this effort will accelerate smartphone penetration and help consumers participate in the digital economy, says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom Consumer Business.

Vodacom will offer devices from the Samsung portfolio, with an entry price point of R129 up-front and R99 per month over eleven months.

A greater selection of brands will be introduced over time.

Customers who settle their monthly instalment on time will receive a 1GB data bundle, valid for seven days each month, simply for honouring their agreement.

“The Easy2Own initiative has been designed with affordability and our customers’ lifestyles in mind. To ensure no one is left behind as we move towards a digital society, Vodacom will continue launching initiatives such as Easy2Own, which drive mobile access in South Africa,” says Davide Tacchino, Vodacom Terminals Managing Executive.

For more information, visit www.vodacom.co.za

For more business news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author