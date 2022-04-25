Tech enthusiast Lubabalo Nojiwa helps motorists fill up on the go

Tech enthusiast Lubabalo Nojiwa has given a new meaning to filling up on the go with his Fula Mobile App, which delivers petrol to your doorstep.

At more than a convenience service, Nojiwa’s software was also created to help create jobs. Other services offered by the app include delivering groceries and medicine.

“I decided to add fuel to the app because I wanted to cater to everyone who wants to buy anything at their own convenience, without having to inconvenience themselves to go to the petrol station,” he shared, noting that he once worked as a store packer and had always been business-minded.

Having secured an architectural qualification from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Nojiwa worked as a designer and manufacturer before moving on to join the mining sector in 2005, where he said his tech dream was realised.

He first developed and founded a tech company called AJobsFind, a job search engine for individuals looking for employment. He later sold the company.

He said: “I subsequently launched Work Mobi, a tech business that was linked with local radio stations and aimed to create jobs for unemployed people by advertising jobs. I then moved on to my next venture, Buzz Mobile, which creates mobile engagement solutions that solve business problems.”

Noijiwa said Buzz Mobile tried to combine mobile strategy experience, outstanding technology, and client-driven services to deliver the desired business outcomes.

“My natural skill is creativity and I am very self-driven, so getting into business has allowed me to be in control of my environment. I saw a gap and wanted an advancement in the delivery service space. There were so many apps for food and I decided to advance in that space.”

The Fula App went live in 2021 and is accessible in Gauteng and beyond the province. It is currently being upgraded, and services such as laundry will soon be added.

