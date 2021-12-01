Tavaziva Madzinga appointed as new Santam CEO

Johannesburg- Santam has tapped Tavaziva Madzinga as the new CEO, replacing Lizé Lambrechts.

Madzinga will take over the helm at Santam from July next year. He was poached from Britam Holdings, a diversified investment business listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

“Tavaziva is a qualified actuary who has worked in the insurance and broader financial services sector spanning life, non-life, asset management and banking for the last 20 years. He has worked primarily in South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa, in both technical and business leadership roles at the country and regional levels.

After more than 16 years at Old Mutual, he joined Swiss Re for four years, initially as Chief Executive for the Middle East and Africa and later Chief Executive for the UK and Ireland, based in London,” the company said.

Lambrechts will remain in her role as CEO until 30 June 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition to the new man on the hot seat.

Chairman of the Santam Board, Pinky Moholi said: “Tava comes with excellent insurance experience and business credentials. He will be joining a strong executive team and we are looking forward to his contribution”.

