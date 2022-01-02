Starbucks opens at Cradlestone

Johannesburg – A new Starbucks South Africa experience has opened for locals at Cradlestone Mall in the heart of Mogale City.

The American multinational chain of coffeehouses says shopper enjoyment convenience is already built-in for every visitor to the mall, and now promises to raise expectations to even higher levels.

“The wide range of Starbucks premium coffees, warm and friendly service, the speciality Frappuccinos and other iced beverages promise to be a big hit with local and international visitors enjoying the modern splendour of this family-friendly mall full of quality shops, restaurants, and services.

The new store, managed by the warmly hospitable Lesego Moalusi, features the full range of Starbucks hot and cold beverages and a selection of delicious treats, including brownies, macaroons, and the famous Chocolate Brownie. You can also savour the new sensational Caramel Waffle Latte, individual Carrot Cake and Chocolate Cake,” Starbucks said in a statement.

Moalusi and her team invite customers to visit and enjoy their handcrafted seasonal beverages, including the spicy and refined Holiday Blend featuring rare aged Sumatra coffee beans, the new sweet and figgy Holiday Reserve blonde roast, or the return of the ever-popular candied ginger and cedar spice of the traditional Holiday Blend.

“For me it’s all about the caffeine kick so I go for the flat white kick-starter or an Espresso Frapp with its extra kick,” Moalusi said.

