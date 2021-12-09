Standard Bank donates supplies to Mthatha Regional Hospital

Johannesburg- As part of Standard Bank’s ongoing commitment to the uplift of communities where it operates, the country’s biggest lender, has procured much-needed supplies worth R119 000 for Mthatha Regional Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

This comes after the acting CEO of the hospital, Dr Putunywa Z. Nxiweni, highlighted the hospital’s plight and how it was battling with a shortage of kitchen items such as crockery, cutlery, and serving trays.

Standard Bank then stepped in to purchase the items to ensure the necessary items to provide meals to the patients are adequate

The Mthatha Regional Hospital is a large provincial government-funded hospital, situated in central Mthata.

The healthcare facility provides a range of medical specialties and services, including emergency and surgical services, obstetrics and gynaecology, occupational services, paediatrics, oral health care, physiotherapy, post trauma counselling, TB Services, and Anti-Retroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV/AIDS, among others.

“The community of Mthatha relies on this facility for their healthcare needs,” says Unathi Maqalekane, Standard Bank Provincial Head, Consumer Client Services, for the Eastern Cape.

“The hospital plays a critical role in providing healthcare services to the community and we cannot have a situation where it is unable to care for its patients adequately due to a shortage of resources. After hearing of its challenges with the supply of kitchen items, we as Standard Bank knew we could assist to lessen the burden faced by this facility. Ensuring that patients receive meals is as crucial as providing them with medical care.”

“Our purpose as Standard Bank is as follows: Africa is our home; we drive her growth. However, this growth can only be achieved if we ensure the health and wellness of our communities. This means that our focus goes beyond just providing banking services but also includes identifying the ways in which we can provide our support in other areas that will make an impact in uplifting communities,” says Maqalekane.

He says that the bank is proud to have been able to contribute to the hospital’s capacity in a meaningful way and hopes that it will bring some relief and make an impact on the lives of those in the Mthatha community.

For more business news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author