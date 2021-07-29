Shoprite re-opens Jabulani store in record time after looting destruction

Johannesburg – Shoprite Jabulani in Soweto today re-opened its doors after it closed temporarily following the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Two Usave eKasi trucks were deployed to Jabulani to enable community members to purchase basic food items and other necessities while the Shoprite Group worked around the clock to restock and rebuild affected stores, including Shoprite Jabulani.

It is thanks to the Group’s employees who went the extra mile and helped with clean-up operations, despite trying conditions, that its Jabulani supermarket could re-open in record time.

In celebration of the store’s re-opening, Shoprite made a donation to community organisation Shout SA, who assisted with cleaning up around the Jabulani Mall.

The Shoprite Group has distributed thousands of food hampers following the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which has left many people destitute.

It has also made an initial R1-million donation to its Act For Change Fund, for use by vetted organisations involved in relief efforts to help communities rebuild.

People wishing to help affected communities can donate to the Act For Change Fund at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave nationally, or online via the Computicket website.



Sunday World

Author



Sunday World