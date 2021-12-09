Shoprite Holdings appoints new independent non-executive directors

Johannesburg- Shoprite Holdings Limited(SHP) has announced its new independent non-executive directors.

SHP has a market cap of R121 billion.

Dawn Morale and Paul Norman have been appointed as SHP’s Independent non-executive directors.

The duo is set to take over as from the 4th of March 2022.

Dawn holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), Diploma in Tertiary Education and an MBA.

“She is an experienced corporate executive and human resources director and currently Executive Chairman of Executive Magic,” read the statement

In addition, Dawn is an experienced non-executive director (NED) having served on various boards over the past decade including, more recently, on the Board of MTN (Member: Social and Ethics Committee; Member: Risk, Compliance and Corporate Governance Committee), Kumba Resources (Chairman), and the South African Post Office.

“Paul holds a Master of Arts (Psychology) and an executive MBA. He is an experienced

corporate affairs and human resources executive, employed by the MTN Group (from 1997 to date) as their Group Chief Human Resources Officer.”

Paul has chaired the remuneration for MTN in various geographies including Cyprus, Yemen, Afghanistan, Dubai, Nigeria and Sudan. He is currently a member of the MTN SA board (Member: RemunerationCommittee, Human Resources and Social and Ethics Committee; Member: Nomination and Governance Committee).

“The Shoprite Holdings board welcomes Dawn and Paul and looks forward to their valued

contribution to the Group,” SHP said in a statement.

