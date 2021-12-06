Search is on for Saturday night’s R63 million lotto jackpot winner

Johannesburg- Ithuba has said it is looking for one lucky winner who won Saturday night’s estimated Lotto jackpot of R63 million.

The winning ticket was purchased in Alberton, Ekurhuleni with a wager of R80, using the quick pick method of playing. The ticket was played for hours just before the draw took place.

The winning numbers are: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and Bonus Ball 14.

“We would like to urge the winner to get in touch with Ithuba as soon as possible to claim their winnings. As we draw towards the end of the year, Ithuba continues to transform people’s lives,” Ithuba said in a statement.

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice at no cost to the winner.

