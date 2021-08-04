Rihanna joins Oprah at the top of the richest celebrities list

Johannesburg – Rihanna has come a long way from her modest childhood home in Barbados to now being estimated to be worth a mind-boggling $1.7 billion by Forbes.

The respected media company said the lion’s share of the 33-year old’s wealth comes from Fenty Beauty which she launched in 2017 in partnership with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, owners of Moët & Chandon, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hennessy.

Her stake in Fenty is said to be worth an estimated $1.4 billion, while her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty is worth an estimated $270 million.

Rihanna is now second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, according to Forbes. Winfrey is said to be worth an estimated $2.7 billion.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker has also raked millions of dollars through her music in her 15 years career.

Forbes last year also named rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West as a billionaire, joining his mentor Jy Z on the list. LVMH boss Bernard Arnault has also leapfrogged Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man, worth an astonishing $199 billion.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo