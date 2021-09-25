Ramokgopa calls for investors to support SA’s infrastructure project pipeline

Johannesburg – Head of Investments and Infrastructure in the office of the Presidency, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the government is eager to provide quality and sustainable infrastructure.

Ramokgopa was speaking during the first sessions of the pipeline series of webinars that showcased infrastructure projects to potential funders.

He called for national and international investors to support South Africa’s Infrastructure Investment Plan.

“This Pipeline Series mirrors the 2020 market-sounding engagement where infrastructure project-sponsors presented opportunities for investment and other forms of partnership to an audience of national and international funding institutions,” said Ramokgopa.

The session is stacked with seven-part series of the build-up to the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA21), which will take place on the 6 and 7 October 2021 in a hybrid format themed, ‘Quality infrastructure for development, recovery and inclusive growth.

“The Pipeline Series is aimed at increasing the supply of bankable projects that support South Africa’s Infrastructure Investment Plan.

“As we are here showcasing exclusive infrastructure projects, we call for capital raising from national and international investors to liaise with us,” Ramokgopa said.

The Pipeline Series kicked off on Wednesday, with two sections that speak to investing in human settlements and accelerating investment into Student Housing Infrastructure Programme.

Ramokgopa said the October symposium will draw from a range of stakeholders from the financing sector, business sector, academia, and project sponsors.

Head of Investment and Infrastructure department will continue with the SIDSSA series from 28 September:

Part 3: Municipal Infrastructure Financing – Bulk Funding Solution

Part 4: Digital Economy – The 3rd Great Economic Revolution

Part 5: Deep-Dive Parallel Sessions

Green Economy – South Africa at the Global Forefront for Green Energy

Manufacturing and Industrialization – The Export Factor

6 October 2021

Part 6: A Focused Infrastructure Sector Approach

Transport for Development – Taking Up Space

Financing Social Infrastructure Differently

Part 7: Unveiling of the Infrastructure Fund Projects

