Pick n Pay and Takealot join Mr D to make grocery delivery easier

Retail store Pick n Pay together with Takealot have partnered up with food delivery and take-away app Mr D to make the delivery of groceries more accessible to the consumer.

On Tuesday the two parties launched and signed a commercial services agreement which will enable customers across South Africa to buy Pick n Pay food, groceries, and liquor as well as food from restuarants on the now expanded platform.

“We are hugely excited to be partnering with the brand and the people at Pick n Pay, who share our values at the Takealot Group. Mr D’s 2.5 million customers will be delighted to see a Pick n Pay grocery offer on the platform.

“The combination of Pick n Pay’s reach, quality, and pricing together with Takealot Group’s leading technology and scalable delivery network is a recipe for success. Scalability will be a huge advantage.

Takealot Group, at peak, currently delivers over 5 million packages per month, with the ability and ambition to serve many more customers as demand for this offer grows,” said Kim Reid, Takealot’s Executive chairman.

Under the agreement, when consumers open the Mr D app, they will be offered the choice either to “buy groceries” or “buy food from restaurants”.

By clicking on “buy groceries”, consumers will enter a dedicated Pick n Pay food and grocery experience. Consumers will be able to browse and select the items they want to buy, and conveniently create their baskets.

Once the order is submitted and paid, Pick n Pay will pick and pack the order from the closest Pick n Pay store. It will then be collected by a member of the Takealot delivery fleet and delivered to the consumer.

