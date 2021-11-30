Petrol prices show no mercy to South Africans

Johannesburg- South Africans have yet again found themselves in a difficult situation as the price of petrol continues to skyrocket.

According to reports, the prices are expected to rise in the beginning of December.

With the pandemic and people losing their jobs, most South Africans believe that this economy does not favour their survival as petrol prices affect everything including, food and clothes.

The numbers released by Department of Mineral Resources and Energy show that, Petrol, Diesel and paraffin are all going up.

Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP) will be priced at 81 cents for a litre, while Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will be 72 cents a litre and Diesel (0.005% sulphur) will be 74 cents litre.

Tweeps had a lot to say about the price increase, take a look at what some of them had to say below:

“sho boza , can I pls have R200 95 unleaded”

#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/bz7bzsdKww — Niklaus Mikaelson 🇵🇸🐺🧛🏽 (@dushan_munsami) November 29, 2021

With this latest insane #PetrolPrice increase, Jacob Zuma would be dragged all over the media for being the sole cause of the increase. The media hypocrites are quiet on Cyril Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/hq90MOyy2Q — The Mboks🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@SwatiChief) November 29, 2021

Every drop counts. Me tomorrow when I pour full tank. 🙆🏾‍♂️😭#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/Y21CB8miR4 — ƬΣΣKΛY (@TeeKay1511) November 29, 2021

South Africans are going through the most. 💔💔💔

-Unemployment

– Loadshedding

– ANC

– Lockdown

– NSFAS

– Corruption

– 1 million graves.

– Now skyrocketing petrol prices#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/fUop0gN01V — Botlhe (@Djayrhhee) November 29, 2021

Cyril Ramaphosa administration is killing us with high #PetrolPrice 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lga7DSJ5VZ — 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 (@KETSO_4LIFE) November 29, 2021

#PetrolPrice

South Africans going to work on the 1st of December pic.twitter.com/rhV6oXtUit — Kival (@KivalK5201) November 29, 2021

