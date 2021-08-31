Petrol price to increase on Wednesday while Diesel and Paraffin prices will drop

Johannesburg – Motorists will be expected to fork out 4 cents more per litre for 93 and 95 unleaded and lead-replacement petrol on Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said.

Diesel prices will go down by 15.22 cents per litre for 0.05% sulphur and 14.22 cents per litre for 0.005% sulphur.

Paraffin will drop by 15 cents per litre, the department further said.

The department further added that a slate levy was included in the price increases.

