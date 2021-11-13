Ombud says consumers must exercise caution with online shops

Johannesburg- Many South Africans fall prey to online scams, with the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud recently issuing a warning to consumers to exercise caution when transacting with Wiegenkind Boutique, an online shop offering baby clothing.

The watchdog said over the past four months, 38 consumers had lodged complaints with the ombud against Wiegenkind.

At the heart of the complaints is that the boutique either fails to deliver goods or delivers wrong items and incorrect sizes.

“Taking money from consumers and then failing to deliver the agreed goods and services is a contravention of section 19 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), which governs suppliers’ obligations in terms of the delivery of goods or services, and their responsibility in the event they are unable to deliver,” said Magauta Mphahlele, Ombud for the Consumer Goods and Services sector.

In terms of section 19 of the CPA, suppliers are responsible for delivering goods or services on the agreed date and at the agreed time, or otherwise within a reasonable time after concluding the transaction or agreement.

They are further required to deliver at the agreed place of delivery or performance of the services. Where the supplier fails to deliver as agreed and fails to reach an agreement regarding alternative delivery dates and times, the consumer has the right to cancel the transaction without penalty and to receive a refund.

Tips when buying online:

Never buy anything online using your credit card from a site that doesn’t have secure sockets layer encryption installed – at the very least.

Always check the company’s shipping terms. Some merchants charge exorbitant shipping fees that can turn a shopping bargain into an expensive mistake.

Keep software and virus protection up to date and use strong passwords for online accounts.

Don’t use public Wi-Fi. Your standard data connection is more secure.

