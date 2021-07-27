NLC gives a helping hand to Soweto communities

Johannesburg – The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) yesterday handed over R 3 million to communities in Soweto for aid relief programmes, basic goods, and food parcels in the wake of civil unrest that has left a trail of destruction.

This comes on the heels of the signing of a grant agreement with one of Gauteng’s oldest community radio stations, Alex FM which received funding to purchase equipment to get back on the air after their studios were cleaned out in the widespread looting.

The loss of lives and livelihoods in recent weeks has a far-reaching impact on the most affected communities, which have already been struggling due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This funding, spread out among four organisations, will bring much needed relief to many vulnerable families as they pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives.

Also read:

Lebo M leaves trail of destruction at posh Joburg golf estate

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World