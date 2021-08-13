Need for skills leads to launch of first black woman owned plumbing college

Johannesburg – Gender inequality in the built environment and property industries must be challenged and reconstructed to ensure equality.

This is according to Celeste Le Roux, co-founder and Chief Executive of React24, a property services and construction company, and the holder of the Standard Bank Top Woman Entrepreneur Award.

She argues that transformation in South Africa requires a multi-facetted, dynamic approach that can correct the injustices of the past and empower women at the same time.

Le Roux encouraged women in construction to enter the Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards developed by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to showcase women-owned business’ projects and achievements.

Le Roux is playing a ground-breaking role in the South African construction sector, exhibiting a deep-rooted passion for implementing transformative strategies, and contributing towards impactful change for gender empowerment in South Africa.

Last year, she was also awarded the 2020 Woman Mentor of the Year at the ERWIC Awards.

“It’s so important to recognise the work of women entrepreneurs as it will not only help raise their profile as competent businesspeople but also inspire and empower those who are considering opening a business,” says Le Roux.

Le Roux founded React24 more than 20 years ago around the kitchen table in her home, with her husband David who is the COO, two artisans and one vehicle.

Today they are a national site services company, rendering all built environment disciplines under one roof, 24/7 to facilities management companies, parastatals and insurance houses.

“Our success is based on transparency, credibility, and integrity which are the cornerstone of any commercial relationship. We prioritise staff happiness and wellness are paramount to our business model so developing such human capital with education is a priority. We also believe that building relationships is at the core of our business because we want our customers to come back and use us over and over again.”

The Capetonian, who grew up in Retreat, opened the first black-woman-owned CETA Accredited plumbing training centre named React Training College in 2020, in hopes of making training more accessible to women.

“Skills development is another area that we need to prioritise. Societal biases have done women a great injustice with many women not having any formal skills,” says Le Roux.

Having a trade therefore could mean the difference between women generating an income or not.

“We must therefore change the narrative of the construction industry being male dominated. Once somebody has learned a trade they are empowered and more importantly they can support their family.”

Managing a successful business for the past 20 years, as a female business owner in this industry, has taken tenacity, new ideas and fresh approaches. As a mother of a 17-year-old boy, Le Roux’s personal ambition is to be a positive role model.

She believes that irrespective of age, gender or race anyone can achieve their goals at any stage of life, provided they are motivated enough to do so.

“As one of my role-models says, women must take a seat at the table and if one isn’t available, they must set up one, says Le Roux.

“We must see more women in leadership roles and executive boards. Women have so much to offer It is high time we put women in the forefront. My advice is simple. Be tenacious, persistent believe that you can achieve your goals.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World