REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Business

Most credit card holders shop online

By Kabelo Khumalo
Online shopping. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
Online shopping. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Johannesburg- A study by TymeBank has given insight into how South Africans use their credit cards. The fledgling bank conducted an online survey that zoomed in on 1 000 consumers to gauge how they use their credit cards.

The study found that 74% of respondents were using their cards to shop online. Some of the key findings of the study include:

• Sixty-three percent of the respondents use credit cards for big purchases like appliances, furniture and renovations.

• This is compared to 46% who pay for special occasions such as weddings, birthdays and funerals.

• Forty-one percent said they used their cards to pay for holidays and to travel, although this is far more likely among those earning over R30 000 a month and older than 50. Credit card ownership among respondents in the 18-24 age group was high at 46%. The younger consumer tends to pay for their entertainment needs, while the majority buys clothes.

TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan said when choosing a credit card, low fees were the most important feature for 77% of the sample, while 61% looked for a good loyalty programme.

“Interestingly, the card’s design is an influencing factor for 16%, while 6% said they liked the status that comes with having a credit card,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes