Meet the owner of Landlords Footwear

Johannesburg- One of the things the youth not only in South Africa but in the rest of the world yearns for is ownership. A feeling that young entrepreneur Rashid Thobega had in mind when establishing his footwear brand, Landlords.

Landlord’s footwear is a symbol of a new breed and the dawn of young Africans who yearn to possess ownership and participate in decision making, growth strategies and map out the future and build legacies.

“I love formal shoes that are well made. The direction was to make the best leather shoe and Theo Baloyi from Bathu made me realize that by designing formal shoes majority of people will be excluded hence I decided to go with a sneaker,” said the owner of Landlord’s footwear, Rashid Thobega.

Speaking to Sunday World, Thobega said the name ‘Landlords is prestige and means ownership to him.

“This is me saying to everyone let us bring in the sense of responsibility and bring about ownership in our lives. Create employment opportunities for our people.”

Landlords Footwear was established in 2019 but was only available on the shelves in November 2020.

In 2019, they made their first formal shoe which they later abandoned.

Rashid has travelled to East and West Africa to familiarise himself with this footwear industry, having started his journey here in South Africa.

“Like many businesses, we had our own challenges, lack of support being one of them. Creating awareness was difficult, in the past months we have been financially investing in making people aware of our business.”

“We were inspired by DJ Sbu, standing along the road so that people can be actually aware of our brand.”

Thobega said he would advise young people to be disciplined, respect people and be a student of like, that way you’ll be able to learn new things.

“Patience also pays off, you always have to be patient because things do not look out on the same day. It actually takes time to build a name for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LandLords Footwear SA (@landlords_footwear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LandLords Footwear SA (@landlords_footwear)

Remember what you are capable of. You are a soldier, a warrior. Someone to fear, not hunt. Do it all in our mustard masterpiece. R650,00 Whatsap 0710717555https://t.co/L2swifHfs3 pic.twitter.com/UFilv7NeQ3 — Landlords Footwear SA (@Landlords_SA) October 26, 2021

Author



Anelisa Sibanda