Louis Vuitton and Hennessy boss is now the world’s richest man

Johannesburg – Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy, has overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man, according to Forbes real time billionaires list.

The French national is said to be worth an estimated $199 billion.

In second place is Bezos with an estimated fortune of $191.1 billion and South African-born Elon Musk comes in third place with a bounty of $183 billion.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the world’s third-richest person, estimated to be worth $131 billion.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal is richest woman in the world with a fortune estimated at $92 billion.

In 1989,Arnault became the majority shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy, creating the world’s leading luxury products group.

He has been Chairman and CEO of the company since that date.

The group owns more than 60 luxury brands, including Moët & Chandon, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hennessy.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo