Kyle Paulsen is Takealot.com’s new head of finance

Takealot.com has appointed Kyle Paulsen as its new head of group finance.

Paulsen served as the group’s financial manager since he joined in 2019. His appointment follows the restructuring of the executive leadership after the resignation of Takealot’s CEO and chief financial officer last year.

Paulsen is a qualified chartered accountant and holds various postgraduate diplomas in accounting, tax, and law from the University of Cape Town and Unisa, respectively.

Takealot is one of South Africa’s leading online stores.

