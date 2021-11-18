FNB customer wins R5 million for getting vaccinated

Johannesburg- FNB has paid R5 million to the first winner of the vaccination competition aimed at helping the country to minimise the impact of Covid-19 and promoting wellness.

The first monthly draw winner is an East London based customer who won R3 million for being vaccinated and an additional R2 million for having an FNB life policy.

CEO of FNB Life, Lee Bromfield says, “A big congratulations to all our customers who have been vaccinated and we are proud that we could reward our customer with R5 million.”

“Through this initiative, we want to promote wellness to help minimise the impact of Covid-19 on South African’s lives, as we believe that higher levels of vaccinations are important for the opening of the local economy and improved livelihoods.”

“While these winnings are a great achievement for our customers, we continue to strongly encourage our winners to seek sound financial advice to help manage, save and invest their money during this tough economic time.”

“Vaccinated customers still have 2 months left to enter the competition and stand a chance to win up to R12 million in the lucky draw,” added Bromfield.

FNB says over 150,000 customers have already entered the competition, with thousands more entering every day.

Customers who have been vaccinated and haven’t entered the competition can enter the draw for the vaccination incentive by going onto the FNB App, selecting nav>Wellness, clicking on the Vaccine Status tab and confirming their vaccination status. Additionally, FNB has opened up entry into the competition on cellphone banking. To enter dial *120*321#, select more, select navWellness and follow the prompts.

The second draw will happen in the first week of December 2021.

