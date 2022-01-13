Eskom proposes electricity price increase

Johannesburg- South Africa’s energy problems may soon worsen after the national power utility’s application for a price hike on the cost of electricity in the country.

South Africans have been victims of loadshedding at the hands of Eskom for many years now and the power utility says that it seeks urgent relief in the form of a price hike.

For the past 2 years, load shedding with the Covid-19 pandemic has badly impacted, businesses, work, and school life of citizens in the country.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said that Eskom approached the High Court seeking semi-urgent relief for the court to direct Nersa to consider Eskom’s revenue application for the 2022/2023 financial year and for the court to set the timelines for processing the application in terms of the Fourth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4) methodology.

On 3 December 2021, the High Court issued a court order directing NERSA to consider

Eskom’s revenue application for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Nersa invited stakeholders to comment until 14 January on Eskom’s proposed tariff increases for the country.

Eskom has applied for a 20.5% price hike on the cost of electricity which is expected to commence in April 2022.

Take a look at how some South Africans reacted to the proposed price hike on Twitter below:

How does a person have to wait for @Eskom_SA to attend to their complaint, it's been a week calling them worse part the switches choke cause others have electricity — Ambivert_Me🍂🍁❤️YaMampondo🌹📌 (@AnelisaMandy) January 13, 2022

Guys we have until Friday to comment on the Eskom price hike. Don't give them that benefit to cripple us, while they don't even deliver proper services. — CaramelPapi (@JusCallMeWill) January 12, 2022

In the future we going to have another #StateCaptureInquiry to look into the #CR17BankStatements,Eskom coal prices,IPPs,Marikana,etc. Ramaphosa is not being strategic he is not going to be in power forever,he will eventually get caught out just like what's happening to Zuma now — Khutso🇿🇦 (@KhutsoOriginal) January 13, 2022

Aoh banna Eskom you want tarrif increase ya 20,5%? pic.twitter.com/iw7XnxeKs1 — Tebogo (@mrTebzaa) January 12, 2022

Stakeholders are requested to comment in writing on the Consultation Paper for Eskom’s MYPD5 revenue application.

Written comments can be forwarded to *protected email* ; hand-delivered to Kulawula House, 526 Madiba Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, or posted to PO Box 40343, Arcadia, 0083, Pretoria, South Africa.

The closing date for the submission of comments is 14 January 2022 at 16:00.

