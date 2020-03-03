Eskom drags economy into recession

One of the worst kept secrets in South Africa was today laid bare after Statistics South Africa confirmed that South Africa’s economy has entered a recession following poor electricity supply in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The local gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.4% during the last three months of last year, following a 0.8% decline in the third quarter and reaffirming the dire state of the local economy.

The widespread loadshedding episodes affected severely seven out of ten industries, namely transport, storage & communication trade, catering & accommodation, construction, utilities, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry & fishing and government services.

Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said: “While a contraction was largely expected, the decline exceeded market expectations, demonstrating how extensively the electricity crises in South Africa continues to plague the economic prospects of the country”