End of an era at Deloitte Africa as Lwazi Bam steps down after a decade as CEO

Johannesburg – Deloitte Africa today announced a raft of changes in its top ranks, with Ruwayda Redfearn appointed as the group’s firm female CEO, replacing mainstay boss Lwazi Bam whose term ends in May next year.

Bam who joined Deloitte in 1994 was appointed CEO of Deloitte Southern Africa on 1 June 2012 and CEO Deloitte Africa on 1 June 2013. Deloitte also announced Delia Ndlovu as the chair of the Deloitte Africa Board with effect from next month.

“I believe both appointments bring the very best of Deloitte’s talent and capabilities for our people, our clients and the communities within which we operate. I have complete faith that our firm will continue to realise its purpose of “making an impact that matters” under their leadership. I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Ruwayda. Ruwayda is passionate about the positive contribution the firm and the profession can play in the upliftment of our continent”, said Bam.

Redfearn has been working for the firm since 1997. “I am honoured to be appointed to this role and excited to be part of yet another first in the history of Deloitte Africa. I am enthused about being in a position to be at the forefront of change in our profession, the services we provide and the clients we serve. I look forward to working with our people and clients to address the increasingly complex challenges society faces—including, social inequity, climate change, and economic inequality”, she said.

Ndlovu has occupied numerous leadership roles over her tenure including her latest position as Africa Tax & Legal Managing Director and a member of the Deloitte Africa Executive Committee.

“I am honoured by this appointment. The increasing importance of governance in business, coupled with our critical role as a public interest professional services firm requires that we lead by example on matters of governance. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our corporate governance framework and to lead the Deloitte Africa Board as it responds to various challenges including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)”, Ndlovu said.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo