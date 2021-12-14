Cassper Nyovest climbing up the business ladder

Johannesburg- The newly awarded hip-hop artist of the decade, rapper and businessman, Cassper Nyovest is on the rise as he unlocks another stage in his business journey.

This follows an announcement by the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker that he is launching his alcohol brand today.

Cassper’s gin, Don Billiato, is said to be on most retail shelves as the festive season spirit intensifies.

He took to Twitter to say that his entrepreneurship journey has not been an easy one.

“Starting a business isn’t easy, running it is even worse. Entrepreneurship is not for the impatient,” he wrote on Twitter. Cassper has recently launched his sneaker brand, Root of Fame which has been trending on social media as he markets it.

Take a look at how fans showed Cassper support o Twitter below:

