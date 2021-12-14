REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Business

Cassper Nyovest climbing up the business ladder

By Coceka Magubeni
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg- The newly awarded hip-hop artist of the decade, rapper and businessman, Cassper Nyovest is on the rise as he unlocks another stage in his business journey.

This follows an announcement by the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker that he is launching his alcohol brand today.

Cassper’s gin, Don Billiato, is said to be on most retail shelves as the festive season spirit intensifies.

He took to Twitter to say that his entrepreneurship journey has not been an easy one.

“Starting a business isn’t easy, running it is even worse. Entrepreneurship is not for the impatient,” he wrote on Twitter. Cassper has recently launched his sneaker brand, Root of Fame which has been trending on social media as he markets it.

Take a look at how fans showed Cassper support o Twitter below:

To read more business news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes