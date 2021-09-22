Balwin Properties under fire for The Blyde’s Pretoria beach

Johannesburg- Balwin Properties has come under fire for the Pretoria-based beach, The Blyde.

The Blyde lagoon is a Balwin Properties-owned complex that has luxury apartments, but all of this has been recently undermined.

This comes after people who are short term letters and their tenants complained about residents and guests staying there, now being charged an amount of R250 per person.

There were many discussions about this matter after Balwin/The Blyde started trending on social media.

Amongst these discussions was the plan of Balwin wanting to increase levies for property owners who rent out their apartments.

Developers and investors clashed on social media after protests and demonstrations erupted at The Blyde’s entry gates this past weekend.

Owners at The Blyde Riverwalk Estate…. protesting peacefully in their estate for the R250 entrance fees for guests and residents. pic.twitter.com/yuuVWBZGlc — kelbz (@Kelbz2) September 18, 2021

The Blyde Estate! It has been alleged by owners who run Air BnB at the Blyde, that Balwin has changed the rules, when a guest comes, the owners must come & sign them in, Also, Balwin is building a Hotel to compete with the successful Air BnBs owners run 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AVQ0LWy7wi — Nthato Raboshaga (@n2a2o_jay) September 18, 2021

Situation at the blyde now. Owners tired of Balwin's bullying tactics. No one goes out no one comes in. Everyday introduction of unfair rules stops today! pic.twitter.com/SEgDw3V0i7 — Papilicious (@Papilicious5) September 18, 2021

Balwin has not yet issued out any official statement, but they have stated that they will only speak when they have an official meeting with the residents and owners.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma