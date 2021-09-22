REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Balwin Properties under fire for The Blyde’s Pretoria beach

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Johannesburg- Balwin Properties has come under fire for the Pretoria-based beach, The Blyde.

The Blyde lagoon is a Balwin Properties-owned complex that has luxury apartments, but all of this has been recently undermined.

This comes after people who are short term letters and their tenants complained about residents and guests staying there, now being charged an amount of R250 per person.

There were many discussions about this matter after Balwin/The Blyde started trending on social media.

Amongst these discussions was the plan of Balwin wanting to increase levies for property owners who rent out their apartments.

Developers and investors clashed on social media after protests and demonstrations erupted at The Blyde’s entry gates this past weekend.

Balwin has not yet issued out any official statement, but they have stated that they will only speak when they have an official meeting with the residents and owners.

