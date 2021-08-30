REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Akani is axed in battle for control of R6bn workers’ retirement fund

By Kabelo Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Members of the National Union of Metal Workers (NUMSA) march on July 12, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa, during their strike over wage increases. Members of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) as well as the Chemical Energy Paper Printing Wood and Allied Workers Union (Ceppwawu) also participated in the strike. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Bafana Mahlangu)

Johannesburg – The fight for control of the retirement fund for the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union has taken a new twist, with the fund’s board of trustees moving to terminate the administration services offered by Akani Fund Administrators.

Akani started managing the fund in August last year, following a judgment by judge J Vally of the Joburg High Court, which dismissed with costs the NBC Holdings application to hold on to the lucrative R6-billion Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) – which they had administered for the past two decades.

Sunday World has seen a letter dated August 10 from the chairperson of the CINPF, Ayanda Sithole, which gives notice to Akani that it had decided to terminate its services.

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.