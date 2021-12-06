VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Business

20 000 new jobs needed each day

By Kabelo Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 24: Various youth activist NPOs including The Melisizwe Mandela Foundation, Citizens Action Campaign and civil societies protest during the National Unemployment Campaign March on June 24, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. it is reported that the group marched for permanent employment for all among other demands. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)

Johannesburg – South Africa faces a tall order to absorb millions of unemployed people, with experts saying the economy needs to create over 20 000 jobs a day for a year to eradicate jobless, which has hit crisis point.

South Africa’s youth is burdened by high unemployment levels, with those aged 15 to 34 years making up 66.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

At 34.9%, South Africa has the highest official unemployment rate in the world.

The expanded definition of unemployment that includes discouraged job seekers and others who are not economically active sits at a record-breaking staggering 46.6%, or 11-million people.

Catherine Wijnberg and Anton Ressel, from small businesses consultancy firm Fetola, said the country needed a radically different strategy, a new level of bravery and a nation-first mindset to curb surging unemployment rates.

“The truth is, to absorb the almost 8-million unemployed job seekers who make up the 34.9%, we would need to create 22 000 jobs per day for a year.

That is the equivalent of starting and launching four businesses the size of Vodacom, every day. For a whole year.

Clearly, we are not even scratching the surface by doing what we have been doing for the last 25 years,” they said.

The staggering youth unemployment  has sent shivers in the investment community, with analysts warning that the situation makes it ripe for social unrest.

Casey Delport, on investment analyst at Anchor Capital, said of most concern was that youth unemployment now sat at nearly 70%, which was  indicative of the social unrest the country experienced in July and pointed to longer-term structural issues in the local economy.

“Overall, we expect rising joblessness to increase pressure on the government to extend current relief measures that will further complicate efforts to stabilise public finances,”  she said.

The StatsSA jobless rate data show that a combined 50% of the 660 000 job losses were from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the two provinces that were primarily affected by the social unrest.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes