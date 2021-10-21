Zuma is not going ‘Downer’ without a fight

Johannesburg – Former President Jacob Zuma has laid criminal charges against senior state prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer SC, for allegedly leaking his medical records.

Zuma has lodged a complaint of prosecutorial misconduct and accused Downer, a lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, of allegedly leaking his medical records to the media.

Zuma, who was accompanied by his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, descended to Pietermaritzburg’s Loop Street Police Station to open the case on Thursday afternoon.

The Jacob G Zuma foundation also made an appearance at Pietermaritzburg, where the Foundation was stationed to brief the media in relation to the charges.

Zuma was given a cheerful welcome by supporters outside the police station.

“We are here to open a case for the prosecutor. They’ll read and say what the case is about. There’s nothing more I am going to say. I am going to leave them here. You’ll be able to bond with then because you already know them. You cannot bond with me because I am a prisoner and prisoners get beaten,” Zuma said during his appearance as he briefed his supporters shortly before been driven away.

On Wednesday, Jacob G Zuma Foundation Spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi said the charges are a result of “admitted irregularities as were tabled in court on September 22″.

“The NPA is committed to upholding due process and the rule of law and will assess the merits of the charges in an objective manner. We also note that these charges are laid while the matter is subject to judicial determination by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg and judgment is expected to be delivered on October 26,” the National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said.

Dear Media

The address for SAPS station where H.E President Zuma will be laying charges today is,

231 Jabu Ndlovu Street, previously Loop Street, in Pietermaritzburg.

The SAPS tel number is 033 845 2400 for further directions. https://t.co/kIb6J8zDpB — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 21, 2021

Nompilo Zulu