Zuma granted leave to appeal his 15-month stint in prison

Johannesburg – Former President Jacob Zuma has been granted leave to appeal his medical parole ruling on Tuesday, 21 December.

This comes after, the North Gauteng High Court allowed Zuma to appeal a ruling that ordered him back to jail after being released in September on medical parole.

Previously, the High Court ruled that the 79-years-old’s release was unlawful and ordering him back to prison.

In a letter sent to Judge Elias Matojane on Friday, attorney Mongzi Ntanga claimed that Zuma’s counsel – advocates Dali Mpofu and Thabani Masuku – would be on holiday at the time of the scheduled virtual appeal application and “do not have the facilities necessary for them to participate in the hearing”.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after ignoring instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

In July, the Constitutional Court ruled that the former stateman must be reincarnated.

Zuma, who handed himself at the Estcourt Correctional Centre on July 7, transpired in the worst scenario for the country, as the country plagued into uncontrollable riots across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Zuma’s granted appeal will see him spending festive season at his home in Nkandla, where his house arrest continues.

