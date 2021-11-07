Zodwa Wabantu in bust up

Johannesburg- Reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu has downplayed allegations that she attacked another woman during a catfight in Gauteng on Friday night.

Wabantu, born Zodwa Rebecca Libram, described the incident as a misunderstanding between two drunk women.

This after Naniki Mokoena posted on Instagram that Zodwa hit her and poured bubbly on her in an alcohol-fueled squabble at Recharge Lounge in Midrand after accusing her of leering at her Ben 10 boyfriend.

“I was attacked last night by Zodwa Wabantu, she slapped me and poured champagne on my face because her Ben 10 was looking at me,” read the post.

Mokoena said Zodwa Wabantu’s team did not restrain the exotic dancer when she was assaulting her. “They said they can’t be involved in a fight of 2 ladies n they can’t chase Zodwa Wabantu (away),” read her post.

Speaking to Sunday World yesterday, Wabantu said it was just a misunderstanding.

She said she was invited to the venue and when she arrived, she went and chilled in the VIP area and later decided to go and dance.

“I’m not a violent person. She wanted me and I did not give myself to her … I didn’t even care what she was doing with my boyfriend. I just paid my bill and left her with those Nigerian men,” she said.

Wabantu referred Sunday World to a video she posted on her Instagram account when pressed further on the incident.

But the video only shows Wabantu, clad in a black ensemble dancing to Kabza De Small and Ami Faku’s ‘Asibe Happy’ with a young man who was holding a bottle of champagne.

Sunday World

Authors



Ngwako Malatji,



Anelisa Sibanda