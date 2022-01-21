Zandile Mafe’s bail hearing postponed after he contracts Covid-19

Johannesburg – Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe’s bail application will not be heard on Saturday as planned.

It has been postponed to 29 January 2022.

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla said there was an issue with him contracting Covid-19.

He explained that the magistrate would not risk bringing a person with the virus to court, and the legal team had not been able to consult with him on the application.

Mafe is still in isolation, after contracting the virus.

Furthermore, the state defence and the Acting President of the Regional Court met and agreed to postpone as the defence can’t consult until Mafe is out of isolation.

The accused was released from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday after the defence applied for a review of his referral.

Mafe is currently in custody at Pollsmoor Prison.

