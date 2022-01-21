REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Zandile Mafe’s bail hearing postponed after he contracts Covid-19

By Nompilo Zulu
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: JANUARY 04: 49-year-old suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe appears in Cape Town magistrate court in connection with the fire at Parliament in Cape Town on January 04, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe’s bail application will not be heard on Saturday as planned.

It has been postponed to 29 January 2022.

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla said there was an issue with him contracting Covid-19.

He explained that the magistrate would not risk bringing a person with the virus to court, and the legal team had not been able to consult with him on the application.

Mafe is still in isolation, after contracting the virus.

Furthermore, the state defence and the Acting President of the Regional Court met and agreed to postpone as the defence can’t consult until Mafe is out of isolation.

The accused was released from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday after the defence applied for a review of his referral.

Mafe is currently in custody at Pollsmoor Prison.

