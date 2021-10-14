Zahara ditches old management for H.U.G.E Entertainment

Johannesburg – She is always making headlines. Not only for dropping hits but for one dispute or the other.

Singer and songwriter Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana recently had a run-in with the taxman.

She found herself on the wrong side of the law for failing to appear in court in a case brought by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and was fined.

Before that, she has been fighting a seemingly endless battle with TS records who she alleges that still owe her royalties.

But this time around, the village girl from Phumlani in the Eastern Cape is starting on a clean slate.

The Mgodi singer recently signed an irresistible deal with a new management company, H.U.G.E Entertainment, who will be responsible for her bookings, branding, and part of her public relations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulelwa Mkutukana (@zaharasa)

According to a source, four other companies were bidding relentlessly for the spot including Open Mic Productions who manages Master KG, Nomcebo, and Makhadzi.

But the best man won.

H.U.G.E Entertainment run by veteran music mogul Vusi Leeuw offered Zahara an irresistible management contract, Sunday World has learned.

The Music and Entertainment Business Consulting firm has previously signed managed the likes of Boity Thulo, Nomzamo Mbatha, Buhle Samuels, and current Miss SA Finalist Kgothi Dithebe, Health & Fitness personality Simhle Plaatjies and latest Amapiano sensation Mfana kahGogo to name a few.

“I am starting a new with someone I believe that I can trust,” Zahara says.

“I have been burnt in the past by managers, record labels and I have learned my lesson; keep things professional and work with people who have my brand’s interest in mind,” she adds.

Exited to reveal new and bigger projects coming in the future, Zahara says, “There is a lot I have in store. I have known bhut’ Vusi for many years. We have worked together in the past and we have good working chemistry.”

Vusi Leeuw says he is delighted to welcome one of the most talented to the H.U.G.E Entertainment Talent roster. “She has a natural expressiveness on the podium and a brilliant combination of dynamism.”

“Zahara also has a musical sensitivity and authority which commands you to listen to her. I am very much looking forward to working with her and building on what is already a highly exciting career.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba